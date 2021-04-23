Tunisia detects a new strain of coronavirus different from the variants registered so far

Tunisian health authorities revealed this Friday having detected a new strain of coronavirus different from the variants registered so far amid a new upturn in the number of infections and after overcoming the barrier of 10,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

In statements to the local press, the Tunisian Minister of Health, Faouzi Mehdi, explained that this strain was located in the town of Manuba, near the capital, and whose samples will be sent to the World Health Organization (WHO) to determine its nature and origin.

For his part, Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi declared on Friday that the government’s efforts are intended to increase the number of ICU places- with an occupancy of 80% – but that the main problem lies in the lack of specialized medical personnel, which is why he announced an exceptional hiring plan.

Pandemic figures worsen

“The commitment of the private health sector in this battle against the coronavirus is still below expectations,” Mechichi assured little after receiving your first dose of the vaccine in a specialized center in the capital, and asked private clinics to get involved in the “national effort.”

The Maghreb country registered this Thursday 2,200 new cases and 107 fatalities in a peak that began at the end of March and whose official balance amounts to a total of 296,000 infections and 10,170 deaths.

Last Sunday the Tunisian government toughened movement restrictions again and ordered the closure of schools until April 30 in addition to imposing distance education in institutes and universities to reduce the displacement of people, already restricted between provinces.

In the middle of the holy month of Ramadan, which began on April 13, Tunisians cannot travel in motor vehicles after 7:00 p.m. local time (18:00 GMT), although the curfew will remain at 22.00 hours, to try to avoid the traditional family visits.

Hard pulse between the Executive and the president

These measures came into force after a hard political fight between the Executive and the president of the country, which publicly stated that it understood the need to toughen the rules, but urged to take into account “the social climate.” At the same time, there were calls from experts to toughen these measures while sectors such as the hospitality industry demanded to extend their hours.

The Ministry of Tourism announced the opening of the borders from April 19 for those travelers who opt for organized trips under a “strict” sanitary protocol This consists of presenting a negative PCR test carried out 72 hours before arrival and staying in a group during the trips.

Days later, the president of the Vaccination Commission and director of the Pasteur Institute, Hechmi Louzir, evoked the possibility of close the borders again with Libya and France after the appearance of the South African and Brazilian variants.

Since the vaccination campaign began on March 13, 280,000 citizens out of a total of 12 million have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Despite awareness campaigns, only 1.2 million people have registered on the digital platform “EVAX” to be vaccinated voluntarily and free of charge, which hinders the objective of the authorities who intend to immunize 20% of their population before the month of June.