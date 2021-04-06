Tunden to Natti Natasha’s fiance for dressing up as a baby | Instagram

On Saturday Natti Natasha and her fiancé Raphy Pina They held a small event to mention that he will be his first-born, however, the producer when dressing as a baby and Superman At the baby shower, she began to be filled with bad comments.

That’s right, producer and manager Raphy Pina was the subject of bad comments for what he used in his next daughter’s baby shower with Natti Natasha

As you may recall, for a long time the manager and producer of several artists of the urban genre, and the reggaetonist kept their relationship a secret.

However, over time, the rumor was already an open secret, but it was recently that both confirmed, through their commitment, that they were husband and wife and also that they were deeply in love with each other.

And as if that were not enough, almost at the same time as this news, it was also announced that the Dominican singer was in the sweet waiting.

In her own words, “This baby is a blessing and a miracle.”

For several months Natti tried to get pregnant without any success, however, now and fortunately, she is very close to seeing the face of the true love of her life.

They recently published the babyshower of the baby on the way, where they also celebrated that it is a girl and as many of us know, in this type of celebration, several fun games are made that include competition of who changes a diaper faster, guess what flavor It is some kind of baby food, measure the belly of the future mother and several more.

However, Natti Natasha’s fiancé took the humor a step further and appeared dressed in baby with a kind of panties on the outside and this unleashed the ridicule of several of his followers on social networks.

But this did not stop there, since a Superman costume also appeared, which made the singer not bear the urge to laugh without stopping.

No matter how much they criticize them, there is no doubt that this couple, together with the other children of the music producer, other family and friends, had a great time and that what reigns most in this home is a good sense of humor and smiles. .

It is only a few weeks before the singer and Raphy Pina can meet their long-awaited baby, the days go by and Natti Natasha fans are still very anxious for the arrival of their son.

As you may recall, the couple decided to announce to the world that the singer was pregnant at the 33rd edition of the Lo Nuestro Awards, one of the most important nights for the urban genre internationally.

And although everything revolved around the music, it was Raphy and Natti who stole the spotlight with their potential announcement.

Although that was not all, since the most surprising bomb for many of her fans that the singer managed to keep her pregnancy hidden for seven months, so it is likely that the little one will arrive at the end of April or the beginning of May.

This is how on Saturday April 3 Natti and Pina managed to leave their followers breathless on social networks with their announcement.

One also highly anticipated and that thus helps Internet users have something to entertain themselves while they made the announcement in style and even a helicopter was involved.

There is no doubt that this baby that is about to reach the world will be one of the most loved, since the singer’s fans are watching every step she takes, since they do not want to miss the important day that will surely be shared by both celebrities. .