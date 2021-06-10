Tunden to Fernández for a phrase about Mexicans

BUENOS AIRES.

In the framework of the visit of the Spanish president, Pedro Sánchez, the Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, affirmed yesterday that Mexicans come from indigenous people, Brazilians from the jungle and Argentines from Europe, a phrase for which he was harshly criticized.

I am a Europeanist. I am someone who believes in Europe. Because from Europe, Octavio Paz once wrote, that the Mexicans came from the Indians, the Brazilians came from the jungle, but we Argentines came from the ships, and they were ships that came from there, from Europe. And that’s how we build our society, ”Fernández said in a meeting with Sánchez before businessmen at the Casa Rosada.

Mexicans are descended from the Aztecs; the Peruvians, the Incas, and the Argentines, the ships ”is Paz’s phrase.

The quote that the president mentioned corresponds to a song by Lito Nebbia, of whom Fernández is a close friend. The song is called We Come from the Ships and it says: “The Brazilians come out of the jungle, the Mexicans come from the Indians, but we Argentines come from the ships.”

Shortly after, Fernández apologized on Twitter: “In the first half of the 20th century, we received more than 5 million immigrants who lived with our native peoples. Our diversity is a source of pride ”.

I did not want to offend anyone, in any case, who has felt offended or invisible, since now my apologies, “wrote the president.

With the legend “SELVA!” and the flag of Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro posted on Twitter a photo in which he is seen with a plume of feathers, surrounded by indigenous people dressed in indigenous costumes. The post was interpreted as a response.

