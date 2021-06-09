Tunden to Camila Cabello after walking on the beach with a swimsuit | Instagram

A couple of days ago Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes enjoyed the beaches of Miami, however, the haters did not hesitate to criticize the physique of the singerWell, he looked a bit different from a few months ago, something his fans noticed.

The truth is that endless celebrities have been victims of body shaming, a behavior that consists of shaming someone for their body and making judgments for their physical appearance.

Through social networks, millions of users have attacked celebrities for showing their natural beauty, such is the case of Camila Cabello, who received thousands of bad comments about her body after being photographed walking on the beaches of Miami.

And it is that in case you had not noticed, Camila Cabello is one of the artists who accept her natural beauty without using filters or digital editions.

The former Little Mix member accepts her body as it is and is not afraid of being judged for her appearance, so she is an example for her followers.

However, some haters did not hesitate to throw bad comments at the interpreter after some paparazzi photographed her in Miami.

The singer wore a blue swimsuit and a beach look free of poses and makeup, however, the negative comments were immediate on social networks, but on the other hand, the singer’s loyal fans did not hesitate to defend her with the following messages.

This fat-phobic society idealizes a body that is not real. THIS IS A REAL BODY and it is equally beautiful and the main thing, healthy ”,“ If Picasso were alive, Camila Cabello would be in his art galleries ”, and“ This is a NATURAL BODY. With stretch marks, cellulite and without retouching. Camila Cabello is gorgeous ”.

Meanwhile, Shawn opted for a simpler offtift, with black shorts, a gold chain around her neck, and a blue ribbon bracelet similar to Camila’s.

Notably, the former Fifth Harmony member has had a pretty busy schedule in recent months.

Since next September, as planned, he will debut in the world of acting through Amazon Prime Video with the leading role in the live action remake of Cinderella.

After several production delays due to the health contingency, Ciderella will arrive, the modern version of the fairy tale where Cabello will share star credits with Nicholas Galitzine who will play Prince Robert.

As well as, he will perform with great figures from film and television such as Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, Pierce Brosnan, James Corden, Charlotte Spencer and more.

She’s going to surprise everyone, because no one has seen her perform before, ”said writer and director Kay Cannon in an interview with EW.

And last but not least, in addition to acting as Cinderella, Camila is taking over the soundtrack.

On the other hand, together with her Canadian boyfriend, Camila launched a meditation app called Calm and according to an interview he gave to Vogue, this practice has helped both of them maintain their relationship and work to be better with each other.

I think in many ways mindfulness and meditation have really helped our relationship stay in a place of honesty and love and never get too out of control, “he said.

“Without meditation, I’d probably disagree with her instead of being conscious enough to realize, ‘Oh, you know what, that’s really true. That’s how I was treating you, ‘”said the Stiches singer.