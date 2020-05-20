CDMX.- The contrast between the recent decree to stop the entry of new renewable plants in Mexico and the diploma that the daughter of Rocío Nahle on Sustainable Development, was the subject of all kinds of comments this Tuesday on social networks.

It all started when Arturo Nahle García, brother of the Secretary of Energy, congratulated his niece on his Twitter account Rocío Peña for concluding his Master’s Degree with Honorable Mention, in Tecnológico de Monterrey.

The also politician recalled that on December 18, 2014, the daughter of Nahle graduated as an engineer in Sustainable Development.

According to the academic institution, this engineering is focused on those who are passionate about clean technologies, are interested in incorporating innovative solutions for global problems and have an environmental awareness.

Given this, users on social networks assured that it was contradictory that Rocío Nahle banned the entry of clean energy into the country, while her daughter dedicated herself to specializing her studies in this sustainable field.

He sprayed, I’m sorry, you have no idea anything. Better ask your daughter who studied at TEC de Monterrey Renewable Energy Engineering !!! Haha, even your daughter must be sorry, Ajena … “, expressed a netizen.

This publication was shared by opponents of the federal government, such as the politician Javier Lozano.

Last week the National Center for Energy Control (Cenace) It published an agreement to stop the entry of new renewable energy plants during the contingency, which has unleashed a series of amparos, where some companies have already received provisional suspensions from the courts.

Companies and experts in the sector criticized that the agreement lacked both a legal and a technical basis, and that it was being used as an excuse to stop the advance of this type of energy in favor of entering more plants of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE ).

HLL

On this note:

.