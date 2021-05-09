Tunden Ángela Aguilar in networks for interpretation of the National Anthem – El Sol de México

As always happens in the great Mexican boxer fights, last night the Mexican National Anthem was interpreted by one of the most promising voices in the country: Angela Aguilar.

The youngest of the Aguilar dynasty stepped onto the AT&T Stadium arena decked out in a black floral dress. However, what caught the attention was his interpretation of the national symbol before the Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez fight.

In social networks, criticisms were not made wait, because, according to Internet users, the young singer “attacked” the intonation of the National Anthem. There were even some users who alluded to the possibility that the Ministry of the Interior (Segob) imposed a fine for their interpretation.

➡️ Stay informed on our Google News channel

Despite the controversy it caused on the Internet, Ángela Aguilar continues to hold the title of the youngest singer to interpret the Mexican National Anthem; Not to mention that, regardless of whether the performance was liked or not, listening to the work composed by Jaime Nuno and Francisco González Bocanegra in competitions of such magnitude will always bristle the skin of any Mexican.