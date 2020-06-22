© ALBERT HALIM

People did not come to Tulsa as Trump expected.

Just under 6,200 people were present at the election rally from President Donald Trump in Tula, Oklahoma this Saturday.

Empty chairs at Trump’s first campaign event in three months were teased over the weekend as the campaign of the president expected a total capacity (19,000) since they had received more than a million applications to enter.

The Trump campaign initially said that the attendance had been 12,000 people. They also said protesters prevented the president’s supporters from arriving on the scene.

The figure of 6,200 was reported by Forbes and The Hill.

SCOOP: A Tulsa Fire Dept spox confirmed to @Forbes that they clocked turnout at Trump’s rally at just under 6,200, far less than the BOK Center’s 19,200 capacity. The campaign had expected enough to warrant a second speech to the overflow section. https://t.co/5j651hSRjs – Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) June 21, 2020

Young users of the TikTok network and K-pop fans pleaded not responsible for thousands of people coming, because they reserved spaces they never used.

During their rally, Trump charged against « radical extremism » of Democrats and admitted to ordering lower disease tests so there would be fewer cases

The president returned to his favorite topics: the disqualifications of his rival in the presidential elections in November, the Democratic candidate Joe Biden; blame China for not having controlled the spread of the virus and claim as the president of « law and order ».

