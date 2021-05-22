Tulio Rodríguez: The digitization of the economy is a fact

May 21, 2021

0

The economist Tulio Rodríguez, in an interview for the program Say it Here with the Community of José Pernalete, was talking about the impacts of the pandemic on the world economy.

Rodríguez affirmed that all jobs will be digitized in just over 10 years, they will be digitized, because progressively the world will be robotizing in order to attend to all the processes that are necessary for citizens.

He also affirmed that the whole concept that societies have of the current world will change; It will be up to governments to “re-intellectualize” society again, that is, to put it on a par with new technologies and how these technologies can help peoples to advance.

If you want to see the full content of this interview, subscribe to our EVTV Plus app

0