Túlio Gadêlha showed maturity when commenting on the fact that Fátima Bernardes changed her name to that of her ex-husband, William Bonner, during a live. ‘What makes an adult man feel offended because his partner, by mistake, spoke the name of his former partner? It is not childish. It is a feeling of possession. It is structural machismo. And it’s also insecurity ‘, he said

Fátima Bernardes stirred social networks by accidentally changing the name of her boyfriend, Túlio Gadêlha, by that of her ex-husband, William Bonner, from whom she separated after 26 years of marriage, during a live with Fábio Porchat. In addition to the comments of many anonymous people, Anitta ended up stealing the scene when shooting: “That’s because she only had two. Imagine me, the reasoning I have to do … Babado”. And this Saturday (18) it was Túlio himself who decided to comment on the situation. “The female being is definitely a more evolved being. What makes an adult man feel offended because his partner, by mistake, spoke the name of his ex-partner? It is not childish. It is a feeling of possession. It is structural machismo. And it is also insecurity “, he evaluated.

Fátima Bernardes thanks affection from her boyfriend

Also on the internet, Fátima Bernardes thanked Túlio for maturity, who is 25 years younger than her. “My love only grows for those who, like you, know how to make intelligent readings of situations. We are in 2020, right ???? Much still to evolve”, he highlighted. Many fans and friends of the federal deputy also applauded his words. “Congratulations on the man you are, Tulio,” wrote a follower. “It did it! It just shows how much your relationship has evolved,” said one fan. “Maturity is not for everyone … You are a show”, praised one more. “You are awesome! That’s why she’s with you,” said another. “Homão da fucking”, defined some internet users.

Fátima and Túlio are quarantining together

Fulfilling social isolation to help contain the Coronavirus pandemic, Fátima Bernardes and Túlio Gadêlha are living together for this period at the host of the program “Encontro”. “It is almost a wedding. He is working, even from a distance, so he is not always available, but he does his part too,” said the mother of triplets Laura, Beatriz and Vinícius. Together since 2017, but keeping a long distance relationship, as the politician lives in Recife, Fátima detailed the couple’s new routine and joked about revealing that their partner is not very good at cooking. “It’s not my forte, but I take my chances,” Túlio amused himself.

‘Encontro’ program returns to air on Monday

With the schedule of its programming greatly modified due to social isolation due to the Coronavirus, TV Globo decided to resume showing on the program “Encontro”, led by Fátima Bernardes, but in a new format. From Monday (20) the morning attraction will be shown daily, starting at 10:45 am, with only one guest on the program stage, who will have no audience and will only have a reduced team. The other guests and musical attractions will participate through video links.

