Túlio Gadêlha cuts the hair of Fátima Bernardes’ father at home: ‘Sogrão’

Today was the day to change the look at Túlio Gadêlha and Fátima Bernardes’ house. First, the deputy cut the hair of the presenter’s father, whom he called a ‘mother-in-law’, with the help of the artist’s son. Then it was the politician’s turn to have his locks trimmed by his girlfriend. In the Stories Fátima assumes that she cut a little too much and Túlio questions, tense: ‘How is it so short?’. Look!

Fátima Bernardes and Túlio Gadêlha are really taking quarantine seriously and showed, this Sunday (26th), that they are not receiving anyone at home even to cut their hair. In his social network, the deputy, who is temporarily living with the journalist in Rio de Janeiro, said: “Today I slapped the look of the grandfather with the help of my partner Vini. Then it was my turn,” he said, referring to to Mr. Amâncio and Vinícius, son of the presenter of “Encontro”.

Túlio Gadêlha tensely reacts to Fátima Bernardes’ comment

In Stories, Túlio showed the moment he had his hair cut by his girlfriend. “Chantilly on my lap gave me moral support. A difficult time …”, he said, referring to the journalist’s dog. In the video Fátima asks if, after having part of her hair become too short, she should cut more to match the other parts. “How come you cut too much?”, Asked the Pernambucano, supported by his girlfriend after his grandmother’s death. On the web, netizens mocked the politician: “I imagine your suffering,” said one. “Moment of pain and suffering,” joked another.

Fátima Bernardes called William Bonner’s boyfriend in live

When participating in a live with Fábio Porchat, Fátima Bernardes talked about her daily life during this quarantine period to try to contain the Coronavirus advance in Brazil. But at a certain point the artist got confused and called her boyfriend by the name of her ex-husband, William Bonner, generating a series of comments on the web. Túlio, however, showed that he reacted calmly to the episode. “Definitely the female being is a more evolved being. What makes an adult man feel offended because his partner, by mistake, spoke the name of the ex-partner? It is not childish. It is a feeling of possession. It is structural machismo. And it is also insecurity “, he pointed out.

Other celebrities also had their hair cut at home

Living together, Jade Magalhães also improvised by cutting Luan Santana’s hair in this quarantine. “I managed to make you more beautiful!”, The bride of the countryman melted. Fernando Zor, on the other hand, entertained the web by showing Maiara cutting her hair. “That is proof of love. Name of the cut: Caminho De Rato”, he defined. Maraisa’s duo assumed: “Oh, what a fear. This hair is so beautiful. I don’t have the courage. These curls … If it were me, I’d already cried” But then the Sorocaba partner admitted: “And it didn’t work? What about you? Would you trust your girlfriend with the scissors in your hand?” Thais Fersoza was another famous woman who risked cutting her husband’s hair and had her performance as a hairdresser highly praised by Michel Teló: “Look how good it looks! I’m too happy”.

Túlio Gadêlha cuts the hair of Fátima Bernardes’ father at home: ‘Sogrão’