+ TUIT | 50% of Americans are vaccinated against COVID-19

The White House reported this Tuesday that currently 50% of Americans in the country are vaccinated against COVID-19 and continue to exceed the goals set at the beginning of the administration of the current president, Joe Biden.

“Today, 50% of American adults are fully vaccinated,” announced the White House account through Twitter.

He also explained that the administration exceeded 100 million vaccines administered for the first 100 days of government, Biden’s main goal when assuming the US Government. reference all the time, ”the tweet added.

When President Biden took office, we set an original goal of 100 million vaccines administered in his presidency’s first 100 days. We exceeded that number, set new goals, and are reaching new benchmarks all the time. Today, 50% of American adults are fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/bnzvU3hUCc – The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 25, 2021

