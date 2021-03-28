Tugboats and dredgers still fighting to release the Suez Canal blockade

By Yusri Mohamed

ISMAILIA, Egitpo, Mar 28 (Reuters) – Suez Canal rescue crews alternated between dredging and towing on Sunday to remove a massive container ship blocking the busy waterway, while two sources said the efforts had been complicated by the rocks below the bow of the ship.

The dredgers working to dislodge the stranded ship have so far displaced 27,000 cubic meters of sand, at a depth of 18 meters (19.7 yards), and efforts will continue 24 hours, depending on wind and tidal conditions, he said. the Suez Canal Authority (SCA)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has ordered preparations for the possible removal of some of the 18,300 containers from the ship, SCA President Osama Rabie told Egypt’s Extra News.

Any operations to lighten the ship’s load would not begin before Monday, an SCA source said, as salvage crews try to take advantage of high tides before they recede next week to maneuver the ship in freedom.

The 400-meter-long Ever Given jammed diagonally across a southern section of the canal in high winds more than five days ago, stopping maritime traffic on one of the world’s busiest waterways.

At least 369 ships are waiting to transit the canal, Rabie said, including dozens of container ships, bulk carriers, oil tankers and liquefied natural gas (LNG) or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) vessels.

Vessels affected by the blockade may be offered discounts, Rabie said, adding that he believed investigations would show the channel was not responsible for landing the Ever Given, one of the world’s largest container ships.

SCA rescue workers and a team from Dutch firm Smit Salvage have been weighing how much towing power they can use on the boat without risk of damage, and whether it will be necessary to remove some of the cargo with a crane to re-float.

Experts have warned that such a process could be complex and lengthy. Rabie said he hoped it would not be necessary, but that Egypt would accept offers of international assistance if it switched to that strategy.

