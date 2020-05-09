Announced the AEW Dark card this Tuesday. Up to 9 bouts can be seen on the AEW YouTube program this Tuesday, May 12.

Tuesday’s AEW Dark Billboard Announced

AEW has announced its undercard for the upcoming AEW Dark show on Tuesday, May 12 and we can say that the show with the most matches that have been broadcast to date, since up to 9 matches have been released for the program.

The combat that attracts the most attention is that of Luther vs. Jimmy HavocThis fight should have been carried out last February, but everything was delayed. Now we can see it this Tuesday.

Orange cassidy He will also be in action in his third individual match at the company. in a fight against Jason Cade who will make his debut in the company.

Phoenix is another one who returns to action and will do it against Alan Angels who has already participated in some matches in AEW, with a 0-2 mark at the moment.

Two more individual combats we will have in the program, in the first Colt Cabana will face Shawn Dean while in the second the member number 10 of Dark Order, Preston Vance will face Jon Cruz.

AEW Dark Women’s and Women’s Division Bouts

In addition to the show’s five individual male bouts, two pair bouts and two female bouts have also been announced for the show.

In the couples division we can see Private Party returning again to face Lee Johnson & Musa, and we will also have the combat between Jurassic Express vs. Mike Reed & Ryan Rembrandt

In the women’s division we will see Britt Baker facing Skyler Moore while Kris Statlander will face each other with newcomer Dani Jordyn.

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all the WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.