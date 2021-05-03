Tuesday program at the Mutua Madrid Open

The Mutua Madrid Open It is this week the center of world tennis with the dispute of the two important tournaments on land both of the ATP men’s circuit and the WTA women’s circuit.

The first seeded matches as Dominic Thiem, Andrey Rublev or Roberto Bautista they will be some of the most interesting encounters of the day at the Caja Mágica.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, second favorite, will debut on Wednesday, as Rafael Nadal, but this Tuesday he will enter into action with his brother Petros playing a doubles match against Wesley Koolhof and Lukasz Kubot, in the fourth and last turn of court 5.

MAIN GAMES

FROM TUESDAY, MAY 4

Manolo Santana Track (11.00 am)

Karen Khachanov (Rus) -Kei Nishikori (Jap)

Not before 1:00 p.m.

Elise Mertens (Bel / 13) – Simona Halep (Rum / 3)

Not before 3:00 p.m.

Roberto Bautista (ESP / 9) -Marco Cecchinato (Ita)

Not before 7:00 p.m.

Dominic Thiem (Aut / 3) -Marcos Giron (USA)

Not before 8:00 p.m.

Maria Sakkari (Gre / 16) -Karolina Muchova (Che)

Track Arantxa Sánchez (11.00 h)

Felix Auger-Aliassime (Can / 15) -Casper Ruud (Nor)

Tommy Paul (USA) -Andrey Rublev (Rus / 6)

Not before 3:00 p.m.

Aryna Sabalenka (Bie / 5) -Jessica Pegula (USA)

Matteo Berrettini (Ita / 8) -Fabio Fognini (Ita)

Track 3 (11.00 h)

Guido Pella (Arg) -Jannik Sinner (Ita / 14)

Cameron Norrie (GBR) -Filip Krajinovic (Ser)

Alexander Bublik (Kaz) -Denis Shapovalov (Can / 11)

Not before 5:00 p.m.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Rus) -Jennifer Brady (USA / 11)

Alex De Miñaur (Aus) -Lloyd Harris (RSA)

Track 4 (11.00 am)

Pierre-Hugues Herbert (Fra) -Alejandro Davidovich (ESP)

Taylor Fritz (USA) -Albert Ramos (ESP)

Nikoloz Basilashvili (Geo) -Benoit Paire (Fra)



Track 5 (11.00 am)

Hubert Hurkacz (Pol / 12) -John Millman (Aus)

Alexei Popyrin (Aus) -Jan-Lennard Struff (Ale)