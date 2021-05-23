‘Tuesday’, from A24, is the new thing that Julia Louis-Dreyfus prepares

Steve GranitzGetty Images

Plot details are being kept under wraps, although the film is described as a “mother-daughter fairy tale.” Lola Pettigrew (‘Dating Amber’) will be Louis-Dreyfus’ daughter A24 has more projects for this summer

Julia Louis-Dreyfus already has an upcoming project, which will be produced by A24. Irish actress Lola petticrew, whose credits include indie comedies like ‘Dating Amber’ (pictured at the end of this story), will play Louis-Dreyfus’ daughter, named Tuesday, in the film. The cast also includes the British actor and playwright Arinzé Kene.

BBC Film co-finances the film with A24, along with BFI granting funds from the National Lottery and Cinereach. The project was developed with BBC Film, BFI and Gingerbread Pictures.

The London Director Daina O. Pusic will direct ‘Tuesday’ in her debut as a feature film director. He gained recognition after his short film “The Beast,” which premiered at the Telluride Film Festival in 2015. His follow-up short, a comedy called “Rhonna & Donna,” was shown in Telluride in 2016 and won multiple awards. Although the details of ‘Tuesday’ are kept under wraps, the story is described as a “mother and daughter fairy tale”.

A24, the company behind indie favorites like ‘Lady Bird’, ‘Diamonds in the Rough’ ‘Minari’ and ‘Eighth Grade’, has several projects scheduled to launch this summer. His poster includes ‘False Positive’, a contemporary version of ‘The Devil’s Seed’ starring Ilana Glazer, or ‘Zola’ from Janicza Bravo, for June 30 (in the United States), and the medieval fantasy drama ‘The Green Knight’ with Dev patel on July 31 in the United States.

