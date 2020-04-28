A tribute to Arlt with “Erdosain”

The Kirchner Cultural Center celebrates 120 years since the birth of Roberto Arlt (1900-1942), with a special screening of the feature film Erdosain, of Fernando Spiner and Ana Piterbarg, based on the novel The crazy seven.

The film, which can be seen as a premiere through the page, is accompanied at the tribute by special texts from Horacio González and Maria Pia Lopez (former directors of the National Library and the Museum of the Book and Language, respectively), Diego Velazquez (actor who played the protagonist of the story) and Alejandro Montalbán and Gabriel Reches, members of the original television series team.

Cast: Diego Velázquez, Belén Blanco, Carlos Belloso, Pablo Cedrón, Daniel Fanego, Daniel Hendler, Moro Anghileri, Leonor Manso, Magdalena Capobianco, Marcelo Subiotto, Claudio Rissi, Pompeyo Audivert, Fabio Alberti and Martín Slipak.

In the landscape between the real and the imaginary

Years after the inauguration of the exhibition “in the landscape”, curated by Diana Wechsler, which brought together the best traditional Argentine landscapers with contemporary artists, at MUNTREF, some of them reflect again in the context of these new times, locked up and afflicted by a pandemic with an uncertain ending, on the real and symbolic landscape.

The Tuesday, March 28 As part of the program designed for this #miramuntref quarantine, from the @muntref platform and networks, the exhibition “In the landscape …” can be seen on the virtual tour, while in the following days the videos in which the artists will be presented they reflect.

Both the exhibition and this new work “contain the idea of ​​infinity, which includes its opposite, the confinement. The space and reflection in which these infinite horizons are presented in the works as part of something greater, by default, address another possible dimension that is that of confinement, “explains Wechsler.

The exhibition is formed by Res, Matilde Marín, Ananké Asseff, Jorge Macchi, Liliana Porter, Edgardo Rudnitzky and Diana Dowek, who present themselves with videos filmed in recent days, at their homes, while they create, think and go through the quarantine.

It may look from this Tuesday to April 30 in all MUNTREF networks and in this link.

“The first factory”, by Víktor Shklovski

Economic Culture Fund makes available “The first factory”, which is part of the book The third factory, published in the volume The Third Factory / Once Upon a Time (Buenos Aires, Fondo de Cultura Económica, 2012).

Victor Shklovski, Prolific writer on literary theory and precursor of Russian formalism, he appears as the protagonist of a set of memoirs where a decisive time is recorded: the first decades of the 20th century. The memory of Shklovski is that of everything that contributed to building life, which is combined forming the factory of life, the “third factory”: the family, the city of Saint Petersburg, the men who marked the time –Mayakovsky, Blok, Gorky, Lenin, the futurists, the formalists—, the revolution, work, literature, the art world, the incipient cinematography, the discussions, the literary theory.

The book was translated from Russian to Spanish by Irina Bogdaschevski, with revision of Fulvio Franchi, and has a text of Laura Estrín.

Simón Jesús de Palacios, Tilo Escobar and Nacha Roldán, three legendary figures of coastal music

Poetry, dance and styles in a series of four special programs on chamamé, with music and reflections by the protagonists.

This second installment offers music and interviews with three great figures of the coastal style: accordionist Tilo Escobar and singers Simón Jesús de Palacios and Nacha Roldán. The chapter also includes the participation of several talents from the new generation of chamameceros: Germán Obispo, Luciano and Julieta Obregón and Ernestito Montiel.

Interview with Daniel Maza at Bebop Club

Every Tuesday at 18:00, Aldo Graziani interview an artist friend of the club, through Instagram Live, and this Tuesday is the turn of the Uruguayan musician Daniel Maza.