Despite the rumored in all the previous months, Telefónica has no intention of closing Tuenti. It is possible that this has been on more than one occasion on the table, but it seems that they have already made a decision regarding the future of this market. Due to the evolution of O2 in the market for combined fiber and mobile tariffs, Tuenti will stop offering fiber and will be the new low cost mobile phone. With this move, the blue operator maintains its presence in the mobile market at low cost.

Tuenti’s fiber offer had been fatally touched with the launch of the 300 Mbps fiber and the O2 5GB mobile by 38 euros. The O2 vs Tuenti comparison no longer makes sense and Telefónica is aware of this. During the entire state of alarm, the Tuenti website warns that it is no longer possible to process fiber registrations, but now it seems that the situation will be permanent.

To this we must add that Tuenti has been offering the switch to O2 Many customers with fiber and mobile (who pay 50 euros or more with the old rates) for a while. The intention was to have all the convergent clients in O2 and now it seems that a further step has been taken for Tuenti to remain solely as a low-cost mobile operator.

Movistar, O2 and Tuenti, the three Telefónica brands

The low-cost mobile-only market is becoming increasingly important to large operators. Thus, Orange it has brands like República Móvil and Simyo; Vodafone with Lowi or Vodafone Yu and the More Mobile Group with Hits Mobile or Lebara. Telefónica launched O2 to compete in the convergent segment, but did not make Tuenti’s future very clear.

Now, the idea is to reinforce the brand as a pure low-cost operator that offers only mobile rates. Pedro Serrahima explains that it makes sense to have it active now that many of the rivals are betting more on this lower range of products. For this reason, in the coming months, it is time to work on reorganizing rates and repositioning the brand.

Tuenti currently offers the following mobile only rates:

Calls to 0 cents and 3GB for 6.95 euros

Unlimited calls and 5GB for 14.95 euros

Unlimited calls and 11GB for 16.95 euros

Without a doubt, rates that have remained quite outdated with respect to competition. To give us an idea, one of the segments with the highest rates is the 10 euro band that usually includes unlimited calls and 5GB. In the case of Tuenti, that costs us 15 euros. We will have to wait to see the renewal of the brand.