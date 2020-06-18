TO Tuenti find it hard to find your site. The last of its news on mobile rates was presented in February 2019 and it did so by applying a loyalty program that now disappears as we knew it. If the idea of ​​their new philosophy was to reward the most loyal customers, from now on they will apply again the same rates to all.

For this reason, starting today, Tuenti makes available to New customers the best conditions that the operator has been applying until now to the most loyal customers, with discounts in the monthly fee or with unlimited calls where previously call setup was charged.

New contract rates and same prepaid card rates

The new mobile rates of Tuenti contract are reduced to three modalities so as not to interfere with the proposal of the OMV brother O2. In this way, the cheapest offer is reduced by 1 euro and will start from 5.95 euros, with 3 GB and the first 30 minutes of each call will only be paid on 20 cent call setup. In the event that calls are lengthened, the price per minute will become 6 cents.

Higher rates with 5 GB and 11 GB, keep the price at 9.95 and 13.95 euros respectively, but will include unlimited calls by default instead of having to pay call establishment. And unlike O2, on Tuenti messages have a cost of 9.7 cents for each SMS. In both operators, if you consume all the gigabytes, the speed at 64 Kbps and there is no possibility of accumulating unused megabytes.

With the end of Tuenti’s loyalty program, the operator ditched what had become more of a nuisance than an advantage, given that his offer was out of date for new hires while in other operators such as Amena or Pepephone they had opted for a clearer loyalty method, giving away gigabytes for turning years, which allows them to continue applying rate improvements to all customers from time to time.

Regarding prepayment, Tuenti maintains the same card rates unchanged, all with calls at 0 cents per minute (plus 20 cents of call establishment), and with data to choose between 3 GB for 6.95 euros, 5 GB for 9.95 euros or 11 GB for 13.95 euros.

Definitive goodbye to Tuenti fiber

Another change in Tuenti is the permanent disappearance of its fiber offer, despite the fact that the latest news from the operator had focused on this field, with reductions in rates that avoided interfering with O2 and with changes in fiber speed. But the evolution of O2 towards cheaper fiber and mobile combined with faster fiber, has made it more difficult to fit fiber in Tuenti in the price range that it had been applying.

With the final goodbye to Tuenti fiber, The hope of having a cheaper converged parallel offer from Telefónica is fading to catch up with the fiber and mobile with 20 GB that have become popular in Lowi and Amena around 35 euros.

Current clients who still have contracted fiber with Tuenti, will be informed about the procedure to migrate to the best deals offered by O2 from 38 euros with 5 GB on mobile, while Tuenti started from 40 euros with 4 GB on mobile.

