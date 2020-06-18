We had been speculating for some time with the future of Tuenti within Telefónica. At first, everything pointed to the disappearance of the brand, something that would arise from 2021. However, in recent months we confirmed that this was not the intention of the operator. Telefónica was going to bet on Tuenti to compete in the low-cost segment of mobile-only rates. To do this, it began offering some fiber customers the switch to O2 and stopped offering this modality. Now, the Tuenti revolution is confirmed with the launch of New Rates and with the migration of all Tuenti fiber customers to O2 with better conditions or prices.

Tuenti has completed its transformation. It is no longer necessary to check if there is fiber coverage from Tuenti because this will not be your market. The operator has chosen to reinvent itself to focus on the low-cost mobile only market in which neither Movistar nor O2 were present. Thus, Telefónica It will have each of its brands focused on one segment and the eternal debate on whether O2 or Tuenti will end, as they will not compete.

This is the new Tuenti mobile rates

Until now, Tuenti offered the following rates only mobile, quite outdated just by looking at the competition:

Calls to 0 cents and 3GB for 6.95 euros

Unlimited calls and 3GB for 11.95 euros

Calls to 0 cents and 5GB for 9.95 euros

Unlimited calls and 5GB for 14.95 euros

Calls to 0 cents and 11GB for 13.95 euros

Unlimited calls and 11GB for 16.95 euros

However, the operator has just communicated the complete revolution of its portfolio of offers, which is configured as follows from June 18:

Calls to 0 cents and 3GB for 5.95 euros

Unlimited calls and 5GB for 9.95 euros

Unlimited calls and 11GB for 13.95 euros

As we see, rates cheaper and with less options. All of them have Movistar coverage, they have no permanence commitment and if we exhaust the data, we continue browsing at 64 kbps.

Tuenti fiber migration to O2

To make matters worse, customers with fiber that still belong to Tuenti will receive throughout the day an email explaining that they will be migrated to O2. In practically all cases they do it to achieve better conditions, either in fiber speed, in gigabytes on the mobile to navigate or in the monthly fee they pay. To do this, a procedure has been established with the following steps:

At mobile

Change from Tuenti SIM to SIM O2. SIM shipping address revision from June 18 to July 2.

Shipment of the new SIM from July 6.

Delivery between July 7 and 12.

SMS for portability.

Change to O2 in 2 days.

The fiber change process begins.

In the fiber:

It is not necessary to change the router.

A visit from the installer is not necessary.

Automatic fiber speed update.

Depending on the characteristics of what the client contracted with Tuenti had, it will be migrated to the rate with 300 Mbps and 5GB to browse for 38 euros or to the rate with 600 Mbps and 25GB to browse for 50 euros.