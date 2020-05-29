TUDN: Enrique Bermúdez reveals the day he almost hit David Faitelson

During an interview with Mauricio Pedroza and Hérculez Gómez for ESPN’s “Now or Never” program, Enrique “Dog” Bermúdez, seasoned commentator on the network TUDN, he recalled the episode where he was about to get hit with the ESPN journalist, David Faitelson, with whom he now has a very good friendship.

Enrique Bermúdez

The “Dog” Bermúdez almost hit Faitelson

The “Dog” Bermúdez recalled that he came to blows with David Faitelson at the Jalisco Stadium in a game of the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara because, prior to this, the Dog had been in Honduras in a game of the Mexican National Team where El Tri had fallen defeated.

Enrique Bermúdez confessed that he was about to hit David Faitelson

“When the game ends, David makes a report and I see him on the air in Deportv, his classic style, for me it is the best color in the history of Mexico, it is the one that Faitelson does. ‘Night of Mexican defeat, night of disaster , night of pain and night of rabid dogs ‘, he takes out the police with some dogs, German shepherd’, and he takes me out, “said El Perro.

Enrique Bermúdez and David Faitelson

Bermudez thanked the intervention of the Tuca Ferreti That day, now, he has a great friendship with David Faitelson, whom he cataloged as an excellent person and journalist.

David Faitelson

“Hey David, that story you got from mad dogs, José Ramón gave you the order to do it or it’s something personal with me, and he said no because nobody gave me the order, so I was going to grab him when I see the camera It takes me and the Tuca starts screaming, “Not here, no,” it was in the Chivas dressing room. And blessed be God, we did not get hit, I would regret that very much, I love my dear David, I have realized that an extraordinary human being ”, pointed out Bermúdez

