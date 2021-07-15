TUDN boasts victory over TV Azteca in Mexico vs Guatemala

Inside of gold Cup There are two battles, the one that is within the field of play and the one that the television stations have for the audience during the games of the Mexican team, same that TUDN won, in the match against Guatemala.

With a social media post, Televisa Press he presumed the victory that he took against TV Azteca, in the transmission of the second match of El Tri in the tournament in the area. According to your data, TUDN It registered 6.2 million viewers, while the television station of the adjustment had 4.8 million viewers.

Also read: Atlas FC: Diego Cocca thanked the board for the support and promises results

Of course, the Mexican fans did not wait and began to point out that their data was altered, remembering that during the meeting the couple that appeared on TV screens became a trend. Aztec TV.

I think TV Azteca has other data !! – CHAIROvirus (@ ederblue28) July 15, 2021

I don’t believe anything, I started the game on TUDN, they told me about Azteca’s love novel and I changed it, the love novel became a trend, the TUDN transmission was below the competition – CESAR MENDOZA (@ cesar150693) July 15, 2021

I started seeing it on @TUDNMEX because I thought that only you had the rights but by chance I changed to @AztecaDeportes and I already stayed with them, yesterday they also burst the social networks with a nonsense that they could well think they planted it … – Oscar Aportela (@Oscar_Aportela) July 15, 2021

Also read: Fans surrender to Martinoli and his “narration” about a couple in Mexico vs Guatemala

Some fans remarked that Martinoli and Luis Garcia, without going to the stadium and without much budget, have managed to capture more the attention of the Mexican audience. The numbers that TV Azteca has registered and which are expected to be revealed in a few hours are still missing.