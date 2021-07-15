in Football

TUDN boasts victory over TV Azteca in Mexico vs Guatemala

Inside of gold Cup There are two battles, the one that is within the field of play and the one that the television stations have for the audience during the games of the Mexican team, same that TUDN won, in the match against Guatemala.

With a social media post, Televisa Press he presumed the victory that he took against TV Azteca, in the transmission of the second match of El Tri in the tournament in the area. According to your data, TUDN It registered 6.2 million viewers, while the television station of the adjustment had 4.8 million viewers.

Also read: Atlas FC: Diego Cocca thanked the board for the support and promises results

Of course, the Mexican fans did not wait and began to point out that their data was altered, remembering that during the meeting the couple that appeared on TV screens became a trend. Aztec TV.

Also read: Fans surrender to Martinoli and his “narration” about a couple in Mexico vs Guatemala

Some fans remarked that Martinoli and Luis Garcia, without going to the stadium and without much budget, have managed to capture more the attention of the Mexican audience. The numbers that TV Azteca has registered and which are expected to be revealed in a few hours are still missing.

Wondergirl Fairtex hopes to transition to MMA, but her priority is a rematch with Jackie Buntan

James Gunn declares himself in favor of trans rights on Non-Binary Visibility Day – Tomatazos