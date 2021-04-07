Tucupita Marcano hit his first big league hit with the Padres

The Venezuelan prospect of the Fathers from San Diego, Tucupita Marcano connected his first hit as a player in the Big leagues.

Marcano, which debuted on the Opening Day of the MLB, yesterday hit his first major league single against the San Francisco Giants in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The slugger dropped his hands on a pitch in the outside corner to bring his first hit to the left field of the MLB. At the time of the hit, Tucupita Marcano he enjoyed it.

Here the video:

Congratulations to Tucupita Marcano from our 2019 team on his first @MLB hit with the @Padres 🙌🔥 # 260ToTheShow🍎pic.twitter.com / JER9fUDLd0 – Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) April 7, 2021

Tucupita Marcano, who is the No. 6 prospect for the San Diego team, made the team because of his good numbers in Spring Training. With the injury of Fernando Tatis Jr., the Creole may have more opportunities with the Fathers on the MLB.

After his first hitManny Machado joked about giving the ball away to fans in the park stands.