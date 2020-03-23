Tucuman legislator Ricardo Bussi confirmed that he has a coronavirus and is the first political leader to catch it

The Tucuman legislator Ricardo Bussi It is one of the new coronavirus infected that was reported this Sunday by the Ministry of Health of the Nation, so it became the first political leader to catch it the illness.

As reported by the leader of the Republican Force party himself, the protocol for suspected cases was activated after he began to feel some stomach upset and later they confirmed that he tested positive for Covid-19.

“We were just having dinner with my wife and they called me from the provincial government to tell me that the coronavirus test gave me positive”Bussi said in a video he recorded shortly after learning the news.

“It really took me by surprise, I thought it was going to be negative, the truth is that I feel very good and that’s why the news is strange. I feel really very good, very good. I am healthy, energetic, I am eating well and I feel full. ”he added.

The legislator pointed out that “anyway” he will “respect the quarantine”, said that “six days ago he had already been locked up, completely isolated” with his wife, and stressed that now he is going to “take somewhat more extreme measures”.

In addition, he denied having come “from a trip abroad” recently and stated: “I arrived from Brazil on February 20, so my trip is totally out of the question.”

“What happens is that as I am a legislator from the province that receives everyone, in my office there were from government officials to presidents of important institutions and ordinary people from deprived neighborhoods who came to ask me for some type of collaboration or to speak with me “He highlighted ..

In this sense, he stated that due to his profession, he is “An exposed person”, so your case would be from indigenous contagion and not imported or in close contact, as has been happening so far in the country.

“I am infinitely sorry for the damages that I could have caused, they were not intentional, of course not, and I ask everyone to take care of ourselves, if we manage to do it, we are going to defeat this virus among all of us. Luck”, Hill.

Previously, Bussi had already made another video in which he explained that he was being controlled by the health authorities because it was suspected that he could be infected: “Due to the circumstances in the country, the world and Tucumán, they called the epidemiological emergency and they are coming home to take my samples for the coronavirus protocol. Personally, I rule out any condition beyond this gastroenteritis, “he said at the time.

In the recording, the legislator clarified that he was following “the rules” provided for this type of situation and that he was “quarantined, as appropriate”.

According to reports, after that first medical examination, the leader of the Republican Force continued to participate in activities in the Tucumán Legislature. That is why the lieutenant governor, Osvaldo Jaldo, ordered controls to the legislators who also were last Tuesday in the last session in the enclosure.

This Sunday, on the third day of mandatory quarantine, the Ministry of Health of the Nation reported that 41 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Argentina, bringing the total number of infected in the country to 266.

Through a statement, the portfolio that Ginés González García directs specified that the patients are 8 are from the province of Buenos Aires, 12 from the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, 8 from Córdoba, 7 from Chaco, 5 from Tucumán and one from Missions.