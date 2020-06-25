© Copyright (c) 2020 Telemundo.

Tucson Police Chief Resigns After Death in Police Custody of Young Latino

The Tucson, Arizona police chief submitted his resignation Wednesday, the day after it was released. the death in police custody of a Latino manCarlos Ingram López, 27, who was held face down on the ground for almost 12 minutes.

Before presenting his resignation, Chief Chris Magnus revealed a video from the body cameras of the officers involved in the fatal incident. The recording shows a disturbing scene in which Ingram López lies handcuffed, face down against the ground, covered by a yellow blanket, while he prays in Spanish and English for his grandmother and asks them to help him, to give him water and to let him breathe.

The autopsy of the young Latino revealed that his death was due to a heart attack while he was intoxicated by cocaine and subjected to the ground.

Police came to the home in response to a call from Ingram López’s grandmother., who said her grandson was behaving erratically.

The revelation of this young man’s death comes at a time when the Latino community is questioning the often overly violent tactics and practices that the police employ against their members.

Last week, a Los Angeles County sheriff shot six times against Andrés Guardado, an 18-year-old Hispanic man who died of the injuries.

Angelino authorities claimed that Guardado was carrying a gun without permission and that he had fled from the agents when they saw him holding a gun outside a business last Thursday night in Gardenia. But his family claimed that he worked as a security guard in that area. The sheriff’s office has not explained why his agents shot him.

Hundreds of protesters in California have demanded answers and justice for Guardado.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said she was surprised by Magnus’s resignation request and needed to think about it, adding that he has been an « honest and excellent » chief of police.

The City Council and the City Manager must approve the resignation before making it effective.

Romero, a Democrat, said she was deeply concerned and outraged by what she saw on the video of the incident. He said that the police must be held accountable for the fatal incident.

« Events like this remind us that even some of the most progressive police departments with some of the most advanced policies and rigorous training are not immune to failure, » said Romero.

Magnus, named chief of police in 2016, said three of the officers « committed multiple policy violations and were unable to handle the incident according to their training. » The three officers resignedAlthough they would have been fired anyway, Magnus added.

« I cannot say enough, this is a terrible tragedy and today I had the opportunity to meet with the family to express my condolences and let them know how much I sympathize with the loss of Carlos, » he added.

The criminal investigation into Ingram López’s death was sent to the county attorney’s office, which has not yet determined whether to file criminal charges against the officers.

With information from The Associated Press, The New York Times and Albuquerque Journal.