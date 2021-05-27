Tuchel’s slate against Guardiola’s brush

05/27/2021 at 4:01 PM CEST

EFE

The two coaches of the moment will compete this Saturday for the most important trophy in the world at club level. Pep Guardiola, who has won two Champions, the last in 2011, and Thomas Tuchel, who has not yet lifted the title, but who reached the final last season and only the powerful Bayern Munich snatched the ‘Orejona’.

The German has returned a campaign later to the last step prior to glory. And it has done so unexpectedly, since in December he was fired from Paris Saint Germain. It didn’t take long for the offers to rain down on him and, when the Chelsea bench was released, he unpacked his suitcases there. They offered him one of the most stimulating projects in Europe, for the investment made in the summer and for the youth of the staff.

And it was not difficult for him to implant his style. From the disorder and anarchy of Frank Lampard, with whom there was always the question of what the team played, there was a solidity and a hierarchy that had not been seen in Stamford Bridge since the days of Antonio Conte. From him he recovered the idea of ​​the five defenses, a tactic that became basic and proved effective., leaving the door to zero in 10 of the 12 first parties that he directed.

Unlike the Italian, Tuchel implanted a philosophy of kindness with everyone, recovering players for the cause and winning the favor of the board, which rewarded by revaluing footballers such as Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcos Alonso, Jorginho, N’golo Kanté -which was transferable in summer-, and Andreas Christensen.

His pending task and that remains so today is to improve the records in the face of door. Chelsea, as could be seen in the semifinal against Real Madrid, is one of the teams that defines the worst, and it is basically because Timo Werner, in his own words, you are living the “most unfortunate” season of your life.

Chelsea’s defensive strength has prevented the goal-scoring drought from causing more problems, but for her escaped the FA Cup final and for her they had to be suffering until the last minute to get into the top four of the Premier.

Of course, the great advantage of Tuchel on Saturday lies in the mental factor. The German is Guardiola’s kryptonite this season, as Jürgen Klopp was before or as José Mourinho aspired to be it in his day. They have met twice this season, two victories for Tuchel. He defeated him in the semi-finals of the FA Cup, where an error by substitute goalkeeper Steffen precipitated Hakim Ziyech’s goal, and he defeated him again in the Premier, delaying his alirion and winning the Etihad 1-2.

Guardiola will arrive in Porto without knowing what it is to beat Tuchel this season, but with the certainty of having created an almost perfect machine, the pinnacle of his time in Manchester. The Spanish coach is the one who has best known how to read the football of the pandemicAlthough the fact of having one of the largest and highest quality squads on the continent has helped a lot.

Reading Guardiola’s scheme is simple a priori, with his characteristic 4-3-3, but guessing the pieces he will use is another matter. Throughout the year he has toyed with the idea of ​​the false ‘nine’, before the low level of Sergio Agüero and the irregularity of Gabriel Jesús. He has relied on putting players like Phil Foden, Kevin de Bruyne and even Ferran Torres on top and has always made a profit.

His great task to be solved for the defense was unblocked by Rúben Dias. After Leicester City put five at home in September, they signed the Portuguese. And a few months later, he has been elected the best player in the Premier. Not only is he the boss of the defense, but he has done better to John Stones, who looked like he was last season, and he has reinforced Aymeric Laporte.

Surely the duel this Saturday is not showy. You will not see a broken meeting with dozens of occasions, but it will be a nice tactical battle that will raise a champion. Tuchel’s slate or Guardiola’s brush.