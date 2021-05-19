Tuchel rules out that Kanté does not reach the Champions League final

05/19/2021

Thomas tuchel, Chelsea manager, ruled out that N’Golo Kanté was seriously injured in the victory against Leicester City and noted that he was substituted as a precaution.

The French midfielder left with annoyance half an hour into the game, which set off the alarm bells eleven days before the Champions League final against Manchester City. However, at a press conference, Tuchel denied that Kanté was injured.

“Tomorrow we will check his condition, but I have a good feeling with N’Golo. He said he felt something and did not want to risk a muscle injury. I hope it is available on Sunday, “he said. Tuchel.

“N’Golo he is not injured. He told me that he preferred that I replace him before he was injured. He felt something in his hamstrings and he was worried about injuring himself if he continued playing, “added the German coach.