Tuchel: “It is a disappointing result”

04/27/2021

Thomas tuchelChelsea manager said the 1-1 against Real Madrid was a “disappointing result” for his team and that they should have scored at least one more goal in the first half.

“We started very well, with a lot of quality, a lot of courage, but we missed precision in the final meters. We deserved to win the first half, we had to score at least one more goal“Tuchel pointed to BT Sport’s microphones.

“It was bad luck for us, because they scored us on a set piece. We conceded a goal out of nowhere. It is a disappointing result, but it is important that we do not lose confidence“, he stressed.

Tuchel admitted that they were sorry to have had only two days off since the match against West Ham United in the Premier League and that players like César Azpilicueta, who had to leave substituted in the second half.

“We have been a bit tired. We have noticed having only two days off. We lost a lot of balls, we made a lot of technical mistakes, Azpi was very tired … We hope to hold on to Madrid on the return leg, “added the German.