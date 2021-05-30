Tuchel gives continuity to the dominance of the German technicians

05/30/2021 at 3:16 AM CEST

Efe

Chelsea’s triumph in the Champions League consolidated the German method on the benches of the great clubs of the Old Continent, with three consecutive titles won by as many German coaches.

Thomas Tuchel was the last to emphasize that the German trainers are a guarantee of success in recent times. Tuchel, who was on the verge of triumph a year ago in Lisbon when he coached Paris Saint Germain, retaliated in Porto.

Tuchel extended the German reign that he inaugurated three seasons ago against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City Jurgen Klopp with the Liverpool, who beat Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham in Madrid in the final of the 2018-19 season.

The following year, the last year, conditioned by the pandemic, was Hans Dieter Flick the one who made Bayern champion. He took the Munich team in the middle of the season. And he overwhelmed his opponents one by one until he lifted the Cup in Lisbon against Tuchel’s PSG.

The threat of failure accompanied Tuchel in the Porto clash. Dismissed from PSG, he took over the ‘blue’ squad with the season started. He replaced an English legend, Frank Lampard, and led the situation to success in the Champions League. The second in Chelsea’s history.

Thomas Tuchel, the first finalist coach in years in a row with different teams, achieved glory twenty-one seasons after start his career with the Stuttgart affiliate. He directed the Augsburg and for five years to Mainz. His final explosion came in the Borussia Dortmund, from the one who made the leap to the almighty Paris Saint Germain.

The ‘Champions’ that was denied in Paris has been achieved in London. With Chelsea, whom he has managed in twenty-nine games with eighteen wins, six draws and five losses. He made his team strong, which did not lose in its first fourteen games, two more than those accumulated by Luiz Felipe Scolari.

Six Champions League games with Chelsea have been enough for him to achieve success. He directed twenty-five to Paris Saint Germain and ten to Borussia Dormund in Europe. A total of 41 throughout a career that already has its trophy.

The Champions League enhances the history of this German coach, who won a Cup in Germany and everything possible in France with Paris Saint Germain: two Leagues, two Super Cups, one Cup and one League Cup. The European award tied him up at Chelsea.