Tuchel confirms a confrontation between Kepa and Rudiger

04/06/2021 at 3:48 PM CEST

Thomas tuchel, Chelsea manager, confirmed that there was a confrontation in the Chelsea dressing room between Kepa and Antonio Rudiger after the defeat against West Bromwich.

The German coach said he did not want to hide what happened in the minutes that followed his team’s outrageous 2-5 at Stamford Bridge last Saturday.

“It is very natural that there is a reaction to a game like this,” he said.

“We feel more comfortable when we win and it’s an important part of the characters at this level. Once you have suffered a great defeat in a serious match, it is normal for there to be reactions. We should accept it and see it as a good thing, clearly there are rules but things are fixed. “

“Immediately after a loss is not the time to be too emotional because the risk is too high that you will regret what you say.”

“It was not [nada grave]. It was an incident in training and it heated up between Toni and Kepa.

“We defused the situation immediately. I don’t want to downplay things artificially, but they can happen because everyone is competitive in training matches.

“The reaction [de Toni y Kepa] It was incredible. They showed how much respect they have for each other. The situation was dire, but the way the guys handled it afterward was impressive & rdquor ;.