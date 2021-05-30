Tuchel and Emery, champions after being fired from PSG

The European finals in 2021 have crowned two great coaches who have a common denominator: their departure from the Paris Saint-Germain By the back door. Thomas tuchel led Chelsea to conquer the Champions just as days before he had done the same with him Villarreal and the Europa League. The loser in this equation is without a doubt Nasser Al-Khelaifi, owner of PSG, who still does not lift a European title while his former coaches reach glory.

In case of Tuchel It is even more striking, after being dismissed this season by PSG, despite the fact that he was immersed in the fight for Ligue 1 and the Champions League, two titles that the capital’s team has not been able to take after the departure of the German and the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino. The Chelsea coach was thirsty for revenge and the English team gave him the opportunity to perform. He was not going to waste it.

Tuchel created a solid team, rocky and in which the physicality prevailed… and the chemistry. Players believed again after negative weeks with Lampard Y Thomas He did nothing but lead his team to the final for the second year in a row. Unlike what happened with PSG, the German did manage to lift his apricot in 2021, leaving the almighty in the gutter Manchester City from Guardiola.

Tuchel was destitute with the PSG, precisely, not successfully complete the Champions, something similar to what happened with Unai Emery, the king of the Europa League who regained his crown with the fourth wound of his career, the first of the Villarreal. The Basque coach was hired with the aim of lifting a title, the first in the history of the submarine, and he achieved it the first time, giving the initial blow to a black week Al-Khelaifi and magical for the former Paris Saint-Germain coaches.