Tubos Reunidos rises 5.59% in the Stock Market when a loan of 112.8 million is approved

Madrid, Jul 13 . .- Tubos Reunidos has registered this Tuesday the third largest rise in the Spanish stock market, 5.59%, after learning that the Management Board of the Fund to Support the Solvency of Strategic Companies (FASEE) has agreed to approve the granting of a participative loan for the amount of 112.8 million euros.

As reported by the company through a relevant event to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), the FASEE has decided to support Tubos Reunidos after the Basque firm requested financial support for said amount from the Solvency Support Fund of Strategic Companies affected by the covid pandemic that is managed through the State Society of Industrial Participations (SEPI).

At the close of the stock market, Tubos Reunidos has gained 0.0255 euros per share, 5.59%, up to 0.4815 euros.

So far this year, the company has appreciated 136.029%.

Tubos Reunidos has reported that “the operation will be submitted to the Council of Ministers for authorization.”

Currently, the group works at 75-80% of the capacity of 2019, and plans to end the year with the level prior to the pandemic, after a lost 2020, in which it had a negative result of 101.3 million euros, when it was already coming from losses of 41 million in the previous year.

.