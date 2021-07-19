Tubos Reunidos or how to amortize the public rescue

Pipes collected or how to amortize the public rescue

Only one value rises to double digits so far this year in the Continuous Market. And that is Tubos Reunidos, which is revitalizing its price with force, again in that long waiting period since last February it requested its public rescue from the State Society of Industrial Participations. From the Fund to Support the Solvency of Strategic Companies he has asked for 112.8 million, which he has finally been granted.

Since it began its journey, to help companies greatly affected by the effect on their accounts of Covid-19, Tubes is the fifth and last to get the go-ahead after Air Europea, Plus Ultra, Duro Felguera and Avoris Corporación, while many others wait. And it is that of the 10,000 million with which it is endowed to help viable companies in crisis, the government has only spent 10.8% of the total resources, about 1,180 million euros.

We are talking about a stock that recovers exponentially from the lows set by the value in September of last year, in a magnificent 2021 that have become a watchword for the value: 136% advances, the best in the Continuous Market, which, however, fails to break resistance, despite the momentum of the last three weeks to the value by investors.

Specific recovers 15.3% in the last 20 consecutive sessions, although its path since the beginning of this month of July is barely 2.3%, with profit takings in this seventh month of the year, which accumulated reach and exceed 20%. Remember that we are talking about a pea marked by volatility, and also as a speculative center for investors in 2021, as was the past, and part of it, Duro Felguera or Berkeley.

Now it is expected that tomorrow the council of ministers will finally authorize the loan of those 112.8 million euros authorized by the SEPI in the first instance. It was also a matter that the company was already discounting as stated by its president Francisco Irazusta at the last shareholders meeting of the company.

The rescue of SEPI will take place through a participatory loan for an amount of approximately 100 million and an ordinary loan convertible into equity in 2021, for an amount of 15 million euros. And it will serve to implement your Strategic Plan until 2024 which includes, for example, retaking more than half of its projects, which remained idle due to lack of liquidity, while continuing to work at two-thirds of its capacity. And above all, become part of new sustainable projects, related to green hydrogen and in terms of renewables.

The premium indicators of Investment Strategies show us that Tubos Reunidos marks one of the best records in the market. Improved upward by two points, record 9 out of 10 total points. Only volatility is negative, measured in terms of its amplitude range which, in both cases, in the medium and long term, shows increasing for the value.

On the other side we find the upward trend, in its two aspects, medium and long term. Also in the case of the total, slow and fast moment, which is positive, and the volume of business, which, in the medium and long term, is growing for Tubos Reunidos.

