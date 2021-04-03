Tubos Reunidos is the new king of the continuous market of the Spanish stock market

Tubos Reunidos is the new Duro Felguera. And it is obvious, because it is following the same path in the market. Everything will be how it evolves after the approval of the rescue, there we already entered Comanche territory for shareholders. Especially since the value is not usually immune to extreme volatility as happened last October, with rises of up to 118% no less.

It is a small value and therefore its corrections are also of consideration, but since March began, the company has almost doubled its market value. Specifically, it rises 97% in the month and remains at maximum levels for the year. With advances even in two sessions that have exceeded 18 and 27% for the value respectively. A sum and continues, which corresponds to the falls of Duro Felguera once his rescue was confirmed. Parallel developments that should be taken into account, especially for an investor not used to sudden swings of risk.

Beyond that, the value delights its shareholders, touching a record in its price and moving away from the minimum of the year by no less than 133%. Moreover, if we compare it with the minimums reached by the value in the last year, the exponential rise reaches 342% for the company. And going back to the present, so far this year Tubos Reunidos has already risen 129% in the market.

Tubos Reunidos is still waiting for the response from the State Society of Industrial Participations (SEPI), after the formalization in January of the request for public aid by the Fund to Support the Solvency of Strategic Companies affected by the pandemic of 115 million euros. The idea of ​​the company is that it can receive these funds since it develops key industrial projects of the energy transition and that with its characteristics, it is the only Spanish company that develops this activity. The market expects it to be formalized in a few weeks.

Very active in the clean energy segment, it is also part of the Basque hydrogen corridor in which up to 78 organizations participate, including companies, institutions and technology centers, in which it is expected that around 1,300 million euros will be invested and led by Repsol with its subsidiary Petronor.

As shown by the premium indicators of Investment Strategies, Tubos Reunidos obtains, in a bullish way, a total score among the best in the market, with an advance of half a point. We are talking about 9.5 points out of 10 possible. Only negative is the volatility of the security, measured in terms of the range of amplitude that shows increasing both in the medium and long term. The rest, clearly favorable with an upward trend that is registered in the medium and long term as well, with a total moment, which in both aspects, slow and fast moves upwards, while in the case of business volume, it also shows growing, medium and long term.

