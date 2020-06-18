If this pandemic demonstrated anything in the entertainment market, it is that stremaing is the new line of business to capitalize on for large content producers. TV Azteca is aware of this reality and has just launched its Tubi platform in the Mexican market.

Tubi is an American free streaming system that, with commercial cuts in its programming, offers various television programs, which will reach the Mexican market this year thanks to an alliance signed with thejusco television station, who will be in charge of distributing the content. among your audience.

The war for content

Thanks to an agreement announced in recent months, TV Azteca will be the production house for three years, feeding 1,500 hours of content to Tubi in the Mexican market.

In this way, according to what the company itself indicates, it is expected that within this new service, which comes free of charge, there will be some programs such as Exatlón México and MasterChef, to name a few programs. In addition, there is an agreement to represent the streaming platform commercially and add advertisers within the business model.

So far, Tubi offers a catalog of more than 20 thousand films and television shows from studios such as Lionsgate, Paramount and MGM, which, since last April, is owned by Fox Corporation after this company closed an agreement to acquire the platform of OTT by $ 440 million.

A market with a lot of competition

Although the portfolio of this new service is broad and has the great advantage that it is free (financed by advertising), the truth is that there are many factors that will determine the success of this new bet that, for TV Azteca, comes at a crucial moment. .

After the uncertainty generated by the health emergency and the caution advertisers decided to take, TV Azteca experienced a 21 percent drop in its net sales between January and March of this year.

From time to time, during the period considered, the advertising sales of the Ajusco television station plummeted by 26 percent, from 2 thousand 419 million pesos to one thousand 794 million pesos, this even when the audience levels were maintained solid because of confinement to a large extent.

The success of this new project would be a real lifeline for the firm, if we consider the size of the business that streaming represents in the country.

Estimates provided by Dataxis indicate that, in Latin America, the value of the streaming video market is $ 4.5 billion, of which 60 percent correspond to subscriptions and 40 percent to content with ads.

From time to time, in Mexico there are around 31.2 million people who use a streaming platform to consume series and movies from an internet application, according to The Competitive Intelligence Unit (The CIU).

