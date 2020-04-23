A new Arcadian It takes the leap from the arcade games of the eighties to the present day through the Arcade Archives collection that the Hamster company has been bringing to the hybrid console eShop for a long time; is about Tube Panic, one of the many classics that the extinct Japanese developer Nichibutsu released over several decades such as Seicross, Terra Cresta, Cosmic Police Galivan among many others, until in 2014 their rights were acquired by the aforementioned Hamster – hence it now counts with so many titles to fall back on for its retro arcade series. The first of those named is the one who plans to land in the Nintendo Switch eShop from next April 27 for € 6.99, and the main characteristic to remember about it is that it was one of the first known games to make use of 3D effects, a novelty back in 1984 -which was when it was originally launched- when things like Mode 7 and Chip FX had not been conceived yet after the era of giving a sense of depth through certain optical illusions that easily deceive the mind. And the truth is that, even today, it really packs the punch, as can be seen in the following gameplay:

Gameplay Tube Panic (Arcade 1984)

A mysterious network of tubes appears before the command ship Marcus as he navigates through space. Use 360º turns to fight the enemy ships that are hidden in the depths of each level, and face the mother ship’s fleet waiting at the end to save the galaxy from this alien danger. As a complement to the original, and as in other titles collected within the Arcade Archives series, additional game adjustments and an online ranking are included to beat people from the rest of the world.

