Univision is debuting with the new comedy “Like you there are no 2” starring Adrian Uribe. It will be from April 27 at 10 pm/9c when this story hits the screens of the Hispanic network.

Como tú no hay 2 is a romantic comedy that tells the story of the twins Ricardo and Toño, separated at birth and who, due to an unexpected situation, exchange their lives. In this new circumstance, confusions and fun entanglements will arise, but love will also be born, friendship will be strengthened and they will experience strong life lessons that will mark them forever.

Como tú no hay 2 is starring Adrián Uribe, playing the characters of Ricardo and Toño, who have had to grow up in diametrically opposite worlds. Ricardo, a millionaire businessman, surrounded by luxuries; Toño, a humble waiter who struggles every day to earn a living.

Adrián Uribe shares the leading role in this story with Claudia Martín and Estefanía Hinojosa. Along with them, Azela Robinson, Sergio Reynoso, Aylin Mujica, Leticia Huijara, Mayra Rojas, Gerardo Murguía, Ferdinando Valencia, Alejandro Ávila, María Fernanda García, María de la Fuente, Lore Graniewicz, Juan Pablo Gil and Jessica Díaz also participate.

.