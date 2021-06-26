Tsunoda receives a sanction for hindering Bottas

Tsunoda equaled her best result in a ranking of F1 to date by claiming eighth place in Q3 at the Red Bull Ring, reaching the final phase of the session for the second time in the last three races.

However, the AlphaTauri driver faced a post-qualifying investigation by stewards after Bottas felt the Japanese had blocked him during his first fastest lap of Q3, calling Tsunoda an “idiot” in the Q3. radiocomunication.

Tsunoda He said after the track activity ended that his team had not informed him that Bottas was approaching until he reached the braking zone and that he wanted to avoid a “big crash” by moving to the side of the race line.

But the race stewards in Austria did not approve of the incident and sanctioned Tsunoda with three places on the starting grid for obstructing Bottas and with a penalty point on his super license.

“Car 22 had just completed a fast lap and was informed by the team that it was now on a pit-entry lap,” the stewards report said.

“The team failed to warn Car 22 of the approach of Car 77 on a fast lap. Car 77 approached Car 22 at the entrance to Turn 4. Car 22 was on the race line, and although it attempted to pull out of the race line to the outside, hampered car 77 unnecessarily.

“It is the responsibility of every driver to be aware of the fastest cars when they are on a slow lap. The team should have helped the driver to be aware of the fastest car approaching, but that lack of communication is not an excuse for the driver. “.

The penalty drops Tsunoda to 11th place on the grid and allows Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll Y George Russell win one position each.

The setback comes after Tsunoda was very strong so far at the Red Bull Ring, after he sought to change his approach to qualifying after a crash in Q1 last Saturday in France.

“It was a good step from last week,” Tsunoda said.

“I think the pace was there from the first practice. The team did a very good job since FP1, and I have been completely relaxed for this week and I just had to put everything in qualifying.”

“In the end, I was able to put it all together and be in the top eight. I’m happy.”

Gallery: Saturday’s photos from the Styrian F1 Grand Prix

Click on the arrows to scroll through the images

