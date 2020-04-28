BRASÍLIA – The Superior Labor Court (TST) suspended the decision of the Ceará Labor Court that obliged Uber and 99 to guarantee the payment of minimum hourly wages to drivers through applications during the new coronavirus pandemic.

TST drops minimum wages to Uber drivers and 99

Photo: fdr

On April 13, Judge Germano Siqueira of the 3rd Labor Court of Fortaleza determined by means of an injunction that companies guarantee drivers a minimum payment of R $ 4.75 per hour when they are available to work on the platforms – with journeys. at least 110 or 220 hours per month. The calculation was based on the monthly minimum wage of R $ 1,045.

The decision came after the Union of Individual and Private Transport Drivers of Passengers for Applications and Digital Platforms in Fortaleza and the Metropolitan Region (Sindiaplic) alleges the lack of passenger demand amid the social isolation measures implemented in the fight against covid-19 .

Last Friday (24), the General Inspector of Labor Justice, Minister Aloysio Corrêa da Veiga, overturned the injunction (provisional decision) that was valid only for the region of Fortaleza, alleging the need for uniformity in the treatment of labor rules , in addition to legal certainty and predictability. “In a panorama of different decisions, with different solutions in each of the Regional Offices and for each of the activities involved, it is up to the corrective activity to ensure that there will be a minimum of uniform criteria, based on the current regulations issued by the competent authorities as rules applicable to the situation current pandemic, “said Veiga, in the decision.

See too:

Coronavirus: mother reveals struggle of 4-year-old boy hospitalized with covid-19

.