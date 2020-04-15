For the most veteran tennis players, the situation they live in could condition, if not determine, the rest of their career. Drop it, for example, a Jo-Wilfried Tsonga which is close to farewell. Injury, age and uncertainty can accelerate the withdrawal of the current world number 49. The French player chatted with ‘Ouest-france’ about the current situation without tennis, the return date and the project he has in mind to help in the fight against Covid-19.

Input, Tsonga, a resident of Switzerland, is enjoying some less stringent quarantine measures. “It is true that here it is a little different. We have restrictions that are less important than in France. Afterwards, all institutions, shops, restaurants are closed. We cannot train either. On the other hand, we have the right to freely go out, take a walk have a picnic. Keeping the recommendations away, which are important. “

A time that, on the other hand, is allowing tennis players to spend more time with their families. “Yes absolutely. Although unfortunately I have been injured a lot lately and I have been at home a lot, for many tennis players it is also time to breathe, to be able to recharge the batteries. For a player like me, who has been on the circuit for 15 years or even more, it is true that breathing feels good. “

Tsonga, entering fully into the return to the courts, is considered pessimistic with the possibility that tennis will return in 2020. “Honestly, I don’t project it at all. We must wait to see what the authorities will say about the sport. But it is true that I am quite pessimistic at first sight. Will the borders be opened outside Europe? For the ATP Tour I am not sure that The most important thing now is to think of solutions if the circuit does not resume. I, with my coach, Thierry Ascione, work on a project if the circuit does not resume. We are thinking of a project in which the best French players would play tournaments in France and they would donate the prize money and all the tournament winnings to a solidarity fund to help those who have more problems. “

And this quarantine, as we have been learning and commenting, mainly affects players who do not have as much income. “We will end up with completely underprivileged players because they will not have enough means to pay their coach, nor means to travel thereafter. All this really creates problems in world tennis. Now is the time to think about all this, and now is the time for the authorities to see how they can address these kinds of concerns. It will also be an opportunity for the authorities to reflect, to find a global system that works better. “

In that sense, Tsonga believes that the unification of organisms would be good news to facilitate any process. “The instances are really divided. Whether it’s Grand Slam, ATP, WTA, everyone has different speeches. Everyone has different rules. For Roland-Garros, behind all this, there are many people who work in the federation. If the tournament is not carried out, would have serious consequences for the hundreds of employees working in the federation. For them, it was important to set a date. Saying “at least, if you can play, you would have a date.

And as for himself, Tsonga knows that his end is not far off. “By force of circumstance. A priori, I am going more towards retirement than towards the beginning of my career. So yes, of course, today I am ready for that. Simply because my body kindly tells me that the time has come to accept your limitations for tennis. I am prepared for this. I hope to return to the high level and feel for the last time the sensations I had in the past.

