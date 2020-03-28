If there is something positive we can tell the pandemic that is currently threatening the planet, it is the time that we can dedicate to our families, time that surely would not be the same without this confinement. For some like Jo-Wilfried Tsonga It is a gift, happily married for two years and the father of a three-year-old son. It is precisely with his son Sugar with whom he has teamed up to start a music band. This is how they play live in a video that the French shared on social networks.

Quarantine to the rhythm of a (T) are (ga) —-

–️: @ tsonga7 pic.twitter.com/yeMzefxqNM

– ATP Tour in Spanish (@ATPTour_ES) March 28, 2020

