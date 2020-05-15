         TSMC will open a processor factory in Arizona to supply Apple and Qualcomm, among others

It is well known from leaks and previous comments that TSMC was in negotiations with the United States government to bring one of its factories to the North American country. Donald Trump’s intention for a long time is to bring as many components as possible to his field, so that the local economy is strengthened but also that the manufacturers of his country are somewhat more independent from the Chinese market.

TSMC, a little-known processor manufacturer far from the tech world, is responsible, among others, for the processors of iPhones and iPads, in addition to building the brains of Huawei mobiles and several games each year of Qualcomm chips. Now, the Taiwanese firm has confirmed that will open a factory in the United States. The investment: 12,000 million dollars.

What will these 12,000 million dollars mean?

TSMC has officially confirmed that the long-commented processor factory in the United States will be a reality around the year. 2024, although the construction of the same will begin next year 2021. The total amount of the investment will not only include construction but a series of expenses for subsequent years, we imagine that in machinery and other equipment to continue updating it for the future.

In fact, the TSMC itself confirms that it will be a total of $ 12 billion invested in the Arizona factory, and that said investment will last until the year 2029. Therefore, it is a matter of time that the construction plans of the first TSMC processor factory located in the United States will be announced.

It is expected, although it is not at all confirmed, that part of the future iPhone and iPad processors will be produced in the new TSMC factory, something that we deduce will result in an increase in the cost of production. Remember that Apple processors currently ship from TSMC factories located in China, so we are talking about a significantly lower workforce, no matter how automated these factories are.

TSMC manufactures processors from Apple, Qualcomm and Huawei, among others, but the latter are still affected by the blockade

Qualcomm would theoretically also benefit from having a TSMC factory in their own country since part of the annual production of North American processors is carried out by the Taiwanese firm, while the rest are built in Samsung factories. We will see, in the future, what percentage of these constructions also pass to North American soil, although it is likely that it is not the entire Snapdragon chip catalog.

Of all the companies that have TSMC as a supplier, perhaps Huawei is the least affected or interested In this movement, the blockade of the United States is not only still active, but has been extended for another year. So it is unlikely that any Huawei-designed Kirin will be produced in a TSMC factory on American soil. We will see what happens in the future with this movement, but everything indicates that the Kirin will continue to be manufactured in China, home of the brand.

