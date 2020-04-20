         TSMC details its 3-nanometer processors in the year the first 5-nanometer chip will arrive

The market is awash with processors built on 7 nanometer technology, which has already lived up to two full generations, and we are already preparing to make the leap to a new technology. 2020 should be the year the 6 and 5 nanometer chips arrive, and there are already candidates for it. Like Huawei with the processor that will debut its Mate 40, or like the future Apple A14 of the iPhone 12.

TSMC is one of the most important manufacturers in the sector, building among others for Apple itself, or being responsible for a large part of Qualcomm’s catalog. Hence, each Taiwanese announcement is especially relevant, and they just gave some details about a future generation of processors: the generation of 3 nanometer chips that could arrive as soon as 2022.

Up to 250 million transistors per square millimeter

As we were saying, the latest processors to hit the market have been built at 7 nanometers, like the Kirin 990 5G or the Snapdragon 865, among others, and it’s time to make the leap to something more efficient and powerful. It will be this year when the 5 nanometer chips arrive and TSMC already provides information about them. For example, they will consume between 25% and 30% less energy, or they will have between 10% and 15% more power.

However, the 3 nanometer chips of the not too distant future will improve these figures. In TSMC’s words, its 3 nanometer chips will be around 5% more powerful than 5 nanometers, and energy consumption will be reduced another 15% in the jump between generations. But the data provided by TSMC also reveal the density that can be achieved with the future generation.

The five nanometers, brand new in 2020, would repeat in 2021 to later give way to 3 nanometers in 2022

The Taiwanese manufacturer says that if its 5-nanometer chips are already dense enough, with 3-nanometer chips this density will increase by 70%. This will suppose that a density of up to 250 million transistors per square millimeter useful of a processor. To get an idea, with this technology you could build a Pentium 4 the size of a pinhead, when in its day they measured approximately 3.5 centimeters on a side.

In principle, it appears that TSMC’s first 3-nanometer processors will employ the FinFET technology, although the jump to a new technology would be close. TSMC would thus mimic Samsung’s planned process for its own 3-nanometer processors using GAA cylindrical transistors. For now, the arrival of these 3 nanometers is expected in 2022, two years after the release of the 5 nanometer chips, which should have two generations if the plans continue as planned.

