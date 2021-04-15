TSMC, another of the manufacturers that insists that the semiconductor crisis will persist until 2022

04/15/2021 at 1:18 PM CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

We are at a time when it is quite difficult for us to get hold of various electronic products. And it is that both graphics cards, such as consoles, mobile devices and others, are some of the products that are receiving the most problems due to this shortage of components. The rhythm of distribution is not enough, mainly due to the increase in demand for this type of device due to the pandemic situation we are experiencing. The situation has not progressed for several months now, and multiple manufacturers have submitted statements about what is happening. TSMC, Apple’s main chip maker has been the last of them, ensuring that the situation would last until 2022.

This manufacturer is exclusively in charge of the M1 chips of the latest Apple equipment, as well as those processors of its iPhone and iPad. Through Reuters we have known the results of the first financial quarter of TSMC, which have been beneficial for the company. However, he has also warned about the semiconductor crisis that we are experiencing, ensuring that the situation will continue to remain at this level until 2022. This fact has forced Apple to restructure its production schedule, as some iPad and MacBook models have been affected by shortages.

Focusing a little on TSMC’s results, we have that the company has obtained a 19.4% increase in profits. This has been partly due to the good performance of the iPhone 12. The forecast of its income for the whole year has increased by about 20%. In addition, the firm is expected to support manufacturing processes up to 3nm.