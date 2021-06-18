TSMC advances its plans towards three nanometers

It seems incredible, but in reality we have been talking about TSMC’s plans to make the leap to three nanometers for some years now. Back in 2017 the company confirmed that I had already started the preparations to start a factory intended for this technology. Obviously we are not talking about something that can be done from one day to the next, a production plant of these characteristics, as well as the technological developments necessary to start this type of production are singularly complex, so this was, and continues to be, a long-term plan.

We had very interesting news about its good evolution at the end of last year, when it became known that Apple had bought all the 3nm production of TSMC. And no, this did not mean that the factory was already running and that chips of this scale were already being produced, no. What it indicated is that Apple, in a move that some called premature and risky, but that for others was brave and intelligent, ensured that TSMC’s three nanometer production lines were in place as soon as these production lines are ready to go.

And today we know, from Digitimes Asia, that the plans seem to be going quite well, to the point that the technology company could be ready to start production of 3 nm in the second half of 2022:

“TSMC has stated that its N3 technology will be the most advanced technology in the world when volume production begins in the second half of 2022. Relying on proven FinFET transistor architecture for the best performance, energy efficiency and cost effectiveness, N3 will deliver up to 15% speed gain or consumes up to 30% less power than N5 and provides up to 70% logic density gain, ‘we can read.

Let us remember that, at present, Apple’s chips (A14 and M1), produced by TSMC, are built in 5 nm, and that the company’s plans are start production at 4 nm sometime in the third quarter of 2021So if Apple introduces a device at the end of the year, and almost certainly its hardware next year, it will be equipped with 4nm chips. In the meantime, we will have to wait until 2023 to see this technology arrive to the devices of the Cupertino. Which raises a question: will they be able to be the first manufacturer to have devices with this technology? Personally I think so, but we will still have to wait to find out.