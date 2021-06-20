TSJCDMX worker arrested for improper exercise of public service

MEXICO CITY.

Investigative Police agents captured Miguel Ángel “N”, 27, in charge of the files and securities of a Judicial Management Unit of the Superior Court of Justice of Mexico City.

Peralta Soto is accused of improper exercise of public service, in events of 2019.

Based on the data in the investigation folder, on November 5, 2019, the complainant noticed the lack of a deposit ticket, of which he was informed days later by the National Savings and Financial Services Bank, that this was collected. by a relative of the now apprehended.

The person responsible was arrested in the Barrio San Lucas neighborhood, Iztapalapa mayor’s office, and later he was transferred to the South Male Preventive Prison, where his legal situation will be defined.