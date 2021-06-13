Tsitsipas: when is the Roland Garros final played, TV and schedule

06/13/2021 at 1:04 PM CEST

Serbian Novak Djokovic and greek Stefanos Tsitsipas They face each other in the 2021 Roland Garros men’s final this Sunday, June 13. ‘Nole‘is looking to win his 19th Grand Slam title, while his rival will try to lift the first of his career. We tell you what time the final is played and where to watch the game on television.

SCHEDULE: WHAT TIME DOES THE MATCH START?

The final of Roland Garros 2021 between Djokovic Y Tsitsipas at Roland Garros 2021 sand will play from 15:00 hours (CET).

TELEVISION WHERE TO SEE THE DJOKOVIC – TSITSIPAS?

Eurosport It will broadcast live the Roland Garros quarter-final match. In addition, you can also see that channel through the platform DAZN. It can also be seen in open by DMAX.

