Tsitsipas: “We are here to try to stop Djokovic”

Stefanos Tsitsipas He says he loves to play on grass, even though his last tour on this surface was nothing positive. He talks about how now he has matured as a tennis player and will be different. In addition, he also dedicated some nice words to Novak Djokovic and expressed his feelings about this Wimbledon 2021. After the Roland Garros final, he barely rested for a few days and then began preparing for the third Grand Slam of the season.

Pre-Wimbledon break



I came here right away, but spent a few days in the countryside outside London. I had a few days off to relax, some physical therapy, and rehab to get my body ready for the grass season. That’s all the free time I had, a few days, four or five. Then I started practicing like almost eight days ago, returning to the new style of tennis, which is grass court tennis.

On Djokovic’s moment and the record he wants to complete this season



He is a complete player. It has the potential to do so. We as the younger generation don’t call myself the younger generation anymore, but we are hungry and want something similar someday. We are obviously there to stop it. We are here to try to stop that dream of yours. It is going to be complicated. It is very difficult for me personally to play against him. I think he is one of the best players tennis has seen. It’s like that for a reason: you’ve worked so hard to get there. He’s someone who I think right now thinks he’s the best. That is why he has been playing this way.

I also have to say that the grass court is a surface where he has been playing well and with confidence. For me personally, I have a long way to go to face him in this tournament. I don’t think it will be easier for either of us.

Sensations on the London grass

I think I am a player who can reach the net. I’m confident when it comes to serving and volleying, moving forward. The surface has gotten a little slower over the years, it has become more adapted for the baseline players, so they dominate and do well on that surface.

Well, right now I don’t think I have played too many games. I haven’t really played a lot of tournaments on grass. I never played more than one tournament before the Wimbledon Championship. I am a player in whom I trust a lot to play games, to gain confidence in the process of winning. I haven’t had that opportunity yet. Of course, with the experience and having had that experience in the past, that obviously helps me to move on, to see things in a different way than I used to see before.

Two years ago I was a completely different person than I am now. Probably, I will say that I was not as confident as I am now. I certainly had neither Plan B nor Plan C. I just had my only way of playing. That was also due to lack of experience, not being on the tour long enough.

I was disappointed. I also felt miserable at that time of year. I didn’t feel very good. He wasn’t really enjoying what he was doing out there. It took me a while to readjust and understand what is the reason that I am on the court, what is the reason that I am practicing the sport that I love, playing the sport that I have dedicated most of my life. I can tell you that right now I feel happy every day. I’m grateful to be able to do what I love, to be able to be with people that I certainly want to be there.

Odds at Wimbledon 2021



I feel good on the grass. I think it will take me a few games to start to gain more confidence. Right now, honestly, I just want to see how each game I can play here will evolve and what my chances will be. Who knows. The future is somewhat uncertain. Nobody knows how things are going to be. Honestly, the grass court is a surface that I love. But probably last year, two years ago, I really didn’t get the best result, the result that I was hoping for. It was something that tore me apart. I hope for better.