Tsitsipás, to the quarterfinals

The number 5 of the world, Stefanos Tsitsipás got into the top 8 of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000, after beating Chilean Christian Garín (24th) by 6-3 and 6-4, in a game that lasted one hour and forty-four minutes.

Stefanos Tsitsipas in the round of 16 match against Chilean Garín. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)

Look also

During the match, the Greek managed to break his opponent’s serve on three occasions, had a 58% effectiveness in serves, 73% of points won in the first and second service and also did not convert any double faults. For his part, the Chilean only managed to break his rival’s serve in a single opportunity and obtained a 62% effectiveness in serves.

Stefanos Tsitsipás and Christian Garín greeting each other at the end of the match for the round of 16 of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000.

Look also

Tsitsipás came from receiving strong criticism for assaulting a chair umpire in a doubles match he played alongside his brother. ” You are a disgrace. Go to the futures, where you really belong, ”he yelled. It is not the first time that the 22-year-old has lashed out at the umpire and that is why many of them called for stronger sanctions for the Greek.

Look also

In the quarters, Tsitsipás will face the Spanish Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, number 58, which comes from beating the French Lucas Pouille by 6-2 and 7-6, next Friday the 16th with a schedule to be confirmed.

Alejandro Davidovich, the Spaniard who will face Tsitsipás in the quarterfinals of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000.

Look also

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE