Tsitsipas survives Isner and meets Pablo Carreño

06/05/2021 at 12:09 CEST

EFE

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, fifth seed, survived the push and serve of the American John Isner to complete his comeback in four sets (5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3) and 6-1) and reach the round of 16 at Roland Garros where he will face the Spanish Pablo Carreño.

Tsitsipas ended up imposing his law against an uncomfortable opponent sustained by a permanent attack game that takes him to the limit and prevents him from finding a stable rhythm with which to face the game.

The Hellenic, who aspires in this edition to equal at least the semifinals he reached last year, his best record, was patient. He found his moment despite the good start of the American who has never achieved striking results in Paris. The round of 16, three times, have been his ceiling. This time it stalled earlier.

It cost Tsitsipas dearly to lose his serve in the eleventh game of the first set. Isner was safe with his and got hold of the first set.

The Hellenic, already with tables in this type of event, reacted. He was patient and broke his rival’s serve for the first time in the eighth. He later consolidated and closed the set to equalize the match.

The third was key. A pulse between the two at a crucial moment. No one gave up their serve and the situation was resolved in the tie break that the Hellenic won.

Isner does not go back

Isner accused the blow. It was decisive and the American, 34 in the world and 36 years old, declined precipitously. Tsitsipas accelerated, went 3-0 and no longer slowed down in his game. He closed his fourth victory in six games against the American in two hours and 41 minutes.

Tsitsipas, champion this year in Lyon and the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 as well as a finalist in Barcelona and Acapulco, He will play in the second round against Spanish Pablo Carreño who beat American Steve Johnson 6-4, 6-4 and 6-2.

apa / asc