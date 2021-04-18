Tsitsipas stops the Rublev effect and conquers Monte Carlo

04/18/2021 at 4:49 PM CEST

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas put a brake on the ‘effect Andrey Rublev ‘ to win the final of the tournament Monte Carlo (6-3 and 6-3) and conquer the first Masters 1000 title of your career.

The duel of alternatives, the one that staged two of the representatives of the generational change in tennis, fell on the side of the Hellenic, who in one hour and twelve minutes added his fourth victory over the Russian in the seven duels that accumulate between both .

The third time was the charm for Stefanos Tsitsipas, fifth player in the world, who was on the verge of success in Toronto in 2018 and in Madrid a year later, in the other two Masters 1000 finals that he played and that he lost to Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, respectively.

In Monte Carlo, where he was more stable than his rival, he won the sixth title of his career, the first this year and the most reputed along with the ATP Finals two seasons ago.

The Athenian player kept control of the situation from the beginning. He broke Rublev’s serve, which lacked the precision and stamina of previous matches, especially the one he played in the quarterfinals against Nadal the first time around. He was 3-0 and kept the distance to score the set.

Afterwards the duel maintained a certain balance. It was also enough for Tsitsipas with a break, in the third game, to regain distance. He then consolidated the ‘break’ and reached 3-1. He achieved the victory against the Russian, annulled and without resources, to close the game to the rest and seal it with a double 6-3.

Tsitsipas, sustained by his great service, added his first Masters 1000 and extended his harvest to six. He frustrated Rublev, the standout player of the last year and a half who couldn’t get a hit at a similar event.